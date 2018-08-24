Ty Montgomery leaves with foot injury

Getty Images

Packers running back Ty Montgomery left for the locker room in the first half, making the walk with athletic trainer Kurt Fielding.

The Packers reported Montgomery has a foot injury.

He started Friday night against the Raiders, gaining 12 yards on four carries and 1 yard on one reception. Montgomery also muffed a kickoff, gaining only 12 yards after making the recovery.

In the first two preseason games, Montgomery had seven carries for 19 yards, two catches for 13 yards, two kickoff returns for 42 yards and a lost fumble.