Vikings LB Antwione Williams fined for putting body weight on QB during hit

Posted by Josh Alper on August 24, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
When NFL referee Pete Morelli visited the Vikings early this month, he said that the hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr that injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last season would be a penalty for roughing the passer this season.

The reason stems from a change to the wording of the NFL rulebook this year. The rule for roughing the passer bars makes it a penalty to “unnecessarily or violently throw him down or land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s weight.” In the past it said “unnecessarily or violently throw him down and land on top of him.”

One of Barr’s teammates has been fined for violating that rule. Linebacker Antwione Williams was flagged for roughing Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler in last week’s preseason game and he announced on Twitter in an incredulous tone that he was fined by the league.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed that it is a $20,054 fine for putting his body weight on Kessler.

36 responses to “Vikings LB Antwione Williams fined for putting body weight on QB during hit

  2. That is truly insane. Not a single person watching that play, except for one official, thought it should even draw a penalty. Now the NFL is doubling down on this travesty by fining him? Why can’t the NFL just admit when a mistake was made? This is the end of football as we know it if quarterbacks are not allowed to be tackled anymore.

  3. How do you “put most of your body weight on the QB” when you are on your knees at the time of the tackle?

    The “Aaron Rodgers” rule is not football.

    Barr didn’t “violently throw Rodgers down”, he tackled him. Good clean football.

    Just because Rodgers has brittle bones doesn’t mean we can’t play football anymore.

  5. good freaking lord. he even got FINED for that form tackle?

    This is a joke! why is this rule not being discussed as being more ridiculous than the helmet rule!!!!????

  6. In 1978 Steelers MLB Jack Lambert said that “QBs should wear skirts” since they are so protected by the rules.
    In 2018, QBs might as well wear bubble wrap.
    Yet today’s QBs are allegedly bigger, stronger, faster, more intelligent, etc…..but they need far more protection than ALL of the QBs that came before them.
    The last couple of generations of QBs are clearly the wimpiest of all time.
    If a QB landed on top of a DEF player, I 100% guarantee that the QB would NOT be fined.

  11. Seems to me that the defenders are getting screwed by the rules of “modern” football…every rule change seems to make their job harder to do without being flagged…football is a violent sport…everyone knows this…there is no way to make 230+ pound athletes colliding at full speed safe…they need to stop trying to regulate physical contact out of the sport…the NFL is on track to make their product unwatchable…

  12. Even the league is afraid of the Vikings D and is wanting to slow it down in any way possible….

  13. It’s almost as if the owners have decided: “Hey we’ve all made enough money off of this league. So, let’s just burn it to the ground, make as much money as we can before it implodes and secretly invest in an alternative league.” (XFL perhaps) Because, all signs point to this league quickly entering its death throes.

  14. This league is turning into a joke. It isn’t football anymore. Vince McMahon has got to love that the NFL is destroying itself. His new league will be a hit (pun intended) with people who like football how it is supposed to be played.

  15. One of the biggest things that sucks about this new “Rodgers rule” is that Rodgers did not break his collarbone because Barr fell on top of him, Rodgers broke his collar bone because he put he hand down to break his fall. The rule is not only stupid because it severely limits being able to tackle a QB, it is also stupid because the protection of the hit it is intended to offer was not the cause of the problem it is trying to prevent.

  17. It’s amazing that there are 2 officials watching that play and only 1, a new Referee who is probably trying to make a name for himself, threw the flag…..ON A CLEAN HIT. The rule WAS NOT applied correctly there. Any tackle on any player is either “full weight of the tackler” or “violently throwing the player down.”

    Throw the red jersey’s on the QB’s and get them a flag belt. I expect a flag on every QB tackled or thrown to the ground. BTW, I have watched a good chunk of preseason football….I have seen much worse hits that this one and there have not been flags.

    NFL, Alberto Riveron, you are 100% wrong on this rule. Fix it before it causes more issues!

  18. I understand why they are putting these rules in place. It’s undeniable that football is a violent game, and the majority of these players suffer head trauma on a daily basis. That’s the game. The NFL is trying to prolongue the league from a PR stand point and legal standpoint by enacting these rules. They’re protecting quarterbacks because, scoring is down the last 2 years and most fans find scoring more entertaining. For the NFL it’s always about protecting the bottom line, like most businesses.

    However to fine players in pre-season is absurd. These guys have been playing football they’re entire life one way and you expect them to change overnight? Preseason is they’re opportunity to try and fix and learn all the things required, playbooks, chemistry, new rules, etc.

    As Well as some of these fines are going to guys who won’t even make a team and cost them almost their entire paychecks.

    It’s absurd, it’s unfair, and it’s a PR and legal stunt to cover the NFLs own butt’s because when it all boils down to who is responsible for player’s safety it’s the mighty NFL.

    Please stop fining guys in preseason.

  19. This type of call is ridiculous.

    Rodgers wasn’t violently thrown down, but that hit could have been deemed unnecessary by this year’s standards, which is ridiculous.

    And of course, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have brittle bones. You don’t play in the NFL for as long as he has and take as many hits if you have brittle bones. Adrian Peterson broke his foot and his clavicle twice in college within a couple of years. No one thought he had brittle bones.

    The game is so QB-centric these days that they are doing everything to protect the QB. A simple graze of the helmet with a hand constitutes an illegal hit to the head, and now shoving the QB down just after a pass is released is going to be a penalty, and the calls are going to be so inconsistent and subjective that it’s going to be a mess.

  20. Well, what do you know! It was deemed “unnecessary.” Where, oh where, have we heard that before?

    In all fairness to Barr, it wasn’t his fault. He’s simply too slow to arrive at the play on-time, so he compensates and believes he adds whatever value he can by making “tough, hard-nosed, black & blue, old-school,” late hits.

    Let’s review: Quarterback leaves the pocket, releases the ball, run-fades and decelerates away from the play (after all, the play is over.) Then….one one-thousand, two one-thousand, three one-thousand……gets hit, gets wrapped, gets lifted, and gets full body weight planted on him unnecessarily.

    The NFL agrees with me. I’m delighted. And I’m just one member of a fanbase that was voted most knowledgeable several years ago by active NFL players.

    Eat that cheesey. Bon Appetit’

  22. FYI, all of these recent rule changes are a DIRECT response to the lawsuits filed against the NFL by the very PLAYERS who are complaining about the new rules.
    If I were an NFL owner, I’d do exactly what they are doing, minimizing my legal liability by instituting new rules that I can present in court as an effort to reduce injuries to players.
    If PLAYERS weren’t so greedy, then these rules never would have happened.
    Guess what snowflakes, you can get hurt playing football.
    Don’t want to get hurt? Then do NOT sign that contract.

  23. They’re trained to hurt people in Minnesota. Not to play the game within the rules.

    They understand that with Aaron Rodgers the Packers are the better team. So? Remove Aaron Rodgers.

  26. Crap like this is why I’d never consider a 21st century quarterback to be the GOAT. Elway, Montana and Marino with the right team/coach would dominate this era.

  27. That was as text book of a sack as I’ve ever seen. If QB’s can’t take a hit, get out of the game. It’s plays and penalties like this that are going to ruin the sport. Corporate Politics is turning the most exciting sport of all time into the most pathetic sport of all time.

    Can’t wait for the NHL to start penalizing players for every little thing. Now when a QB puts his hand up to try and block a defender, if that hand comes anywhere near the defenders helmet, then the QB should get called for Unnecessary Roughness and fined. All this rule is saying is, NFL QB’s are wimps and can’t take a hit.

  28. Like it or not the league needs to do something to protect the QBs. It was one thing when Jack Lambert played when the biggest guy was 240 pounds. Now you have a ton of guys who are over 300 pounds and most LBs are over 240. I don’t know what the answer is but when so much depends on one player (the QB) teams can’t afford to lose theirs. All those who say Barr’s hit wasn’t a big deal would probably think differently if it was their QB.

    I don’t know the solution but if it’s a rule then it’s a rule, whether they like it or not. Maybe it’s a joke but the QBs need some protection from these behemoths who can outweigh them by 100 pounds.

  29. tokyosandblaster says:
    August 24, 2018 at 5:08 pm
    They’re trained to hurt people in Minnesota. Not to play the game within the rules.

    They understand that with Aaron Rodgers the Packers are the better team. So? Remove Aaron Rodgers.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    You truly are as dumb as a box of rocks. You’re ignorance is truly appauling. But what else can you expect from a packer fan? No much.

  31. stellarperformance says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    The NFL agrees with me. I’m delighted. And I’m just one member of a fan base that was voted most knowledgeable several years ago by active NFL players.

    Sports Illustrated had that poll in 2010, look it up Queen fans. Maybe then you won’t need to be told to shut your yaps during your team’s offensive series in your own glass house.

  32. aypeeswhippingstick says:
    August 24, 2018 at 5:19 pm
    stellarperformance says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    The NFL agrees with me. I’m delighted. And I’m just one member of a fan base that was voted most knowledgeable several years ago by active NFL players.

    Sports Illustrated had that poll in 2010, look it up Queen fans. Maybe then you won’t need to be told to shut your yaps during your team’s offensive series in your own glass house.

    —-

    Packer on Packer trolling is the best. You guys deserve each other. Get a clue.

  34. 2025: Any tackle of a QB using more than the left pinky finger will result in a 15 yard personal foul and ejection from the game.

