49ers’ Reuben Foster suffers concussion

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Reuben Foster has left today’s preseason game and likely won’t play again until Week Three of the regular season.

The 49ers announced that Foster was removed from today’s game against the Colts because of a concussion. It’s highly unlikely that Foster would make it through the concussion protocol before the 49ers’ fourth and final preseason game, which is just five days away. And Foster is suspended for the first two games of the regular season.

San Francisco defensive back Jimmie Ward also left the game, having suffered what was reported as a quadriceps injury. Ward didn’t play defense in today’s game, with Richard Sherman taking over what had been Ward’s starting cornerback spot. But Ward appeared to hurt his leg playing special teams.