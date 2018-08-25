Browns move Josh Gordon to active roster

Getty Images

It remains unclear whether Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will play in Week One, but he took a step closer to the field today.

The Browns announced this morning that Gordon has been activated, and will be involved in walk-throughs. Browns coach Hue Jackson said yesterday that was the plan, and now it’s official.

Gordon was initially placed on the “did not report” list at the start of training camp. Gordon, who has had multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy, announced that he needed time away to focus on his health.

The league office has not said definitively whether Gordon is eligible to play, either in next week’s final preseason game or in the Browns’ regular-season opener. The Browns have expressed optimism that Gordon will be good to go when the season starts.