Chiefs’ starting offense at full speed in Chicago

AP

The Bears decided to rest their starters for today’s preseason game, but the Chiefs have their top players on the field, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to look like he has command of the offense.

Mahomes avoided a Bears blitz and hit Kareem Hunt for a short pass that Hunt took for a 19-yard touchdown on Kansas City’s first offensive drive. It was a good drive that also saw an excellent 28-yard run from Tyreek Hill, plus a 15-yard completion from Mahomes to Sammy Watkins.

So far in the preseason, Mahomes has looked the part: Everyone knew he had a strong arm, and he has shown that off, but he’s also drawn praise from coach Andy Reid for his touch passes. Recognizing the blitz and finding the open man, as he did on the touchdown toss to Hunt, is what the Chiefs want to continue seeing from Mahomes.

The bad news for the Chiefs is that their defense allowed the Bears’ backup offense to march down the field and score a touchdown on each of the first two possessions of the game. Mahomes may have to put a lot of points on the board if the Chiefs’ defense keeps playing like that.