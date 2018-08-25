Chiefs’ Tanoh Kpassagnon: NFL making it “physically impossible” to tackle

Chiefs pass rusher Tanoh Kpassagnon was baffled with his controversial roughing the passer penalty today against the Bears.

Kpassagnon, who was flagged after a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, said the NFL’s new rule preventing tacklers from putting most of their weight on a quarterback when bringing him down, makes it impossible to do his job.

“I think it was just landing on him with the tackle. I don’t know,” Kpassagnon told Pro Football Weekly. “I guess they kind of want me to do something that a lot of people think is physically impossible.”

Kpassagnon said he believes the new rule against landing with your weight on the quarterback is going to be even harder to adjust to than the new rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact.

“Helmet rule, it’s just keep your head up,” Kpassagnon said. “We’ve all been taught it’s safer for both players — I understand safety of the game. Everybody wants to keep their head safe, their body completely [safe]. It’s a lot harder than just the helmet rule, on both sides, calling it and trying to fix it. Still, football is football.”

Football is football, and football is a rough game. The NFL is trying to legislate a lot of the roughness out of the game, but that may be impossible without fundamentally changing the game.

  4. I’m just hoping the vast amount of flags and worse the fines to players are just trying to send a message and when the actual season starts the refs won’t be so fast throwing a flag.

  7. Well one thing is for sure. The NFL definitely cares more about the offensive players safety than the defender.

  8. As a fan of this game for over 40 years, I have to say. If this is what the league is trying to pass off as football, then I am done watching. It is a violent game, it always has been. Trying to water it down into some sort of sissified version will not work! Just cancel the league now because the fans like me are leaving in droves…SMDH

  11. Literally no such thing as a legal hit on the quarterback, unless they give themselves up with a slide. Even then you better not do more than pat them on the back, and help them get up.

  15. I’ll just say it. Patriot fans have been telling everyone how bad Goodell is and no one wanted to listen because it either didn’t involve their team or they enjoyed watching the Patriots get screwed over but this is Goodell destroying the game. Since he took over the game has gotten considerably worse. To the point where most fans are not going to want to watch the games. How are these guys supposed to play football when Goodell and the geniuses at Park Ave don’t want them to play football the way it’s supposed to be played. And if people want to say it’s the owners please tell me why this awesome game that we love so much has been getting worse and worse ever since Goodell took over?! The Commissioner is more concerned with getting games played in London, Mexico and China then he is with the state of the game itself. Right now people are turning away from watching the game instead of bringing new people in. Trying their best to kill the golden goose

  16. Defenders need to tackle down players, however possible.

    And now Marqise Lee/WR-Jags is likely out for the season because of this new lowered-head rule. If you are concussed from a head collision, at least you have a chance to return within a week or two, but with a banged up knee, you risk being out for the season.

    Let the players play instinctively, since they know best how to prevent major injury.

