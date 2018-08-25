How long will fans tolerate a four-game preseason?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 25, 2018, 11:06 AM EDT
I still have a vivid recollection of an August night in the mid-70s, seeing a closeup Sonny Jurgensen in his burgundy helmet and single-bar facemask during one of what then was six preseason games per team and asking myself, “Why am I watching this?”

The answer matched the one that George Costanza gave to Russell Dalrymple when pitching a show about nothing. (Not to mention there were only three channels at the time, and summertime meant reruns only on the other two.) Today, there are too many other options to justify watching football that doesn’t count, especially when more and more coaches are using their best players less and less.

Not long ago, it was a given that starters would play at least half of the third preseason game. Now, that’s hardly a sure thing. Making Week Three of the preseason necessarily less interesting than it previously was.

Even with starters playing, how interesting is it? When starters are on the field, part of the reason to watch is to fight through the temptation to not watch as key players subject themselves to potential injury in meaningless games.

With players in shape 12 months of the year and with plenty of ways to prepare players without putting them in harm’s way, more and more coaches aren’t. Which keeps making Commissioner Roger Goodell’s argument for a shorter preseason stronger and stronger.

Last year, Goodell said publicly on at least three occasions that the preseason could be shortened. This year, Goodell hasn’t said it once — possibly because he’s been nowhere to be seen since Hall of Fame weekend. Goodell surely believes even more strongly that the preseason should shrink, if it’s no longer being used by many teams to get starters ready and has become a tool for separating the bottom-of-NFL-roster slappies from the headed-for-the-AAF-or-XFL slappies.

But the NFL still won’t reduce the preseason until it can expand the regular season. And even though the NFL no longer talks about expanding the regular season, the desire to do so remains. If you watched/listened to Friday’s PFT Live, you saw/heard a discussion with Peter King regarding what could happen, eventually.

Regardless, it’s starting to feel like the preseason will shrink, inevitably. Maybe as soon as the next labor deal is done.

  3. I say go to 3 preseason games, add one regular season game and an extra bye week. It would only make the nfl season start one week earlier. The extra bye week gives injures players a better chance of getting back on the field. Just my two cents

  4. Back in the day, they had 6 preseason games. Players didn’t make a lot of money, most had off season jobs. They needed a long training camp and preseason games to get in shape.
    Now they have Mini-camps, OTAs and players don’t work other jobs in the off season.
    Play 3 preseason games with the last games on the Thursday before Labor Day.( Gives them plenty of rest before the season, opening day Thursday participants end their preseason earlier )
    Expand the game day roster to 53, practice squad to 12 and your bubble players are all set.

  5. Question is really how many does a team need to be ready? If it is 4 then discount the ticket prices. If it is 2 then play 2. Objective should be to get season ready rather than milk the fans.

  6. Not everything in the NFL has to be about being the most exciting fan experience. Yes, the preseason can be boring and doesn’t offer a lot for veterans, but what about the UDFA’s and the bubble players playing their tails off for a job, or trying to put out tape for another team to have interest? Just let it be.

  10. The owners want to cut it down to two and extend the regular season. If that happens, the players will want more money. Theoretically it would mean more money because it would increase revenue and therefore increase the salary cap. So, in essence, the players would be getting more money but not as much as they’d like to get. I can’t see the NFL reducing the preseason without extending the regular season.

    The dumb thing is if they extended the regular season everyone would make more money so in essence they are fighting over who gets more of that extra money.

  12. The Bears feel their new offense is ready for the season after just a quarter and a half. Why play more than one preseason game I guess…. at least Nagy’s decision frees up my Saturday night. Why watch preseason? Frankly, I don’t understand how any one would buy tickets for those games anymore.

  13. I’m good w 4 preseason games, as teams & players need to ramp up their physical & skilled readiness for the regular season. Rookies AND veterans must have the time to acclimate. The regular season will suffer w more injuries & less preparedness if they cut the preseason to less than 3, thus making a product already deteriorating into an even worse product. The preseason isn’t meant to be as entertaining as the regular season as WE ARE TALKING ABOUT PRACTICE.

  14. Also, to those that oppose an 18 game season. I wonder what people thought when the league went from 10 to 12 games? Or 12 to 14 games? Or even 14 to 16 games? All of which happened over a 20 year period.

    There’s been no significant changes since the mid-70’s.

    It’s time.

