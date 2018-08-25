Jaguars’ Marqise Lee carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee suffered what looked like a serious knee injury during today’s preseason game against the Falcons.

Lee took a low hit directly to the knee and stayed on the ground for several minutes before he was put on a cart and taken to the locker room. The Jaguars quickly announced that he had been ruled out of the game.

Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was penalized for lowering his helmet into Lee’s knee on the play.

The 26-year-old Lee is heading into his fifth NFL season. Last year he started 14 games for the Jaguars and was the team’s leading receiver with 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

If Lee is out for a significant period of time, it would represent a major loss to the Jaguars, playoff contenders who were counting on Lee to be a starting wide receiver again. The Jaguars would likely begin to look for a veteran wide receiver if Lee’s injury is serious.