John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson had his “breaking out” vs. Dolphins

AP

Maybe each of the five first-round quarterbacks selected in 2018 will end up working out.

At a time when four of them (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen) had shown promise, the last quarterback taken in the first round really hadn’t. On Saturday night, Lamar Jackson did.

“I think today was his breaking out in a game,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the team’s fourth of five preseason games, against the Dolphins, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “We’ve seen it in practice where he’s done some really good things, but we hadn’t really seen it in a game yet. And today just fell into place for him a little bit.”

Jackson completed seven of 10 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens, adding 39 yards rushing on three attempts, with another touchdown.

Jackson still has a long way to go before he’ll be ready to win the starting job, especially since Joe Flacco has responded well to the threat posed by the presence of Jackson. But the Ravens say that Jackson will play from time to time this year, and his performance on Saturday night suggests that he will help keep defenses off balance — and also force them to spend time each week preparing for whatever the Ravens may have him do, which means that defenses will have less time to prepare for Baltimore’s base offense.