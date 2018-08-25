Josh Gordon has “tweaked” hamstring

AP

He’s been cleared to practice and play by the league, but Josh Gordon‘s hamstring has other ideas. The Browns receiver has a minor leg injury that will slow his return to action.

“He just tweaked it,” coach Hue Jackson told reporters on Saturday regarding the hamstring. “You guys know that I am not going to put him out there until I think he is totally ready to go. Hopefully, we will work through that. A little minor setback, but we will get him out there soon.”

Jackson said the injury happened two days ago, but that it shouldn’t keep him from playing in the fourth and final preseason game.

“More than likely not,” Jackson said regarding the chance that Gordon will play. “I do not want to stick him out there if there is a chance that we will not have him for the opener. I want to make sure that he is ready to go. . . . He just tweaked it a little bit. It is not a major pull. We will get him back here soon.”

Jackson said there is “no doubt” Gordon will be ready to play in the regular-season opener against the Steelers.

Gordon has played in only 10 total games since 2013, a season that saw him generate 1,646 receiving yards in only 14 games. With Brian Hoyer, Brandon Weeden, and Jason Campbell as the team’s quarterbacks.