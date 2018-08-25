Marcus Mariota struggles through a rough end to his preseason

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota didn’t exactly end his preseason with an exclamation point.

Mariota completed just five of eight passes for 43 yards with an interception and two sacks as the Titans’ first-string offense was shut out in the first half against the Steelers today. Mariota exited the game in the second quarter and was replaced by Blaine Gabbert.

As Mariota is not expected to play in the fourth and final preseason game on Thursday, his preseason has come to an end. It wasn’t a good showing for Mariota, who missed some open receivers and got picked by Steelers rookie Terrell Edmunds.

Mariota did play well in the first two preseason games, so the Titans don’t have a lot to worry about, but they would have liked to see their first-string offense head toward the regular season on a little more of a roll. We’ll see if Mariota can shake off the rust when the season starts two weeks from tomorrow.