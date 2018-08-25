NFL says Josh Gordon is eligible to play

Getty Images

Josh Gordon is officially back.

Shortly after the Browns announced that they had moved Gordon from the “did not report” list to the active roster, the league confirmed that Gordon is eligible practice and play in games.

That was unclear from the Browns’ announcement, which said only that Gordon was going to participate in walk-throughs. It’s still not known whether the Browns plan to put Gordon on the field either for their final preseason game or their regular-season opener, but as far as the league office is concerned, there’s nothing standing in the way.

Gordon announced just as training camp was starting that he would not be there because he needed to attend to his health. Gordon has had multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy and has played in just 10 games over the last four seasons.