Yannick Ngakoue fined $13,369 for Hingle McCringleberry celebration

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue celebrated a preseason sack with three pumps, and the NFL fined him for it.

The league has fined Ngakoue $13,369 for his celebration, which also drew a penalty flag.

Ngakoue’s celebration consisted of three pelvic thrusts, inspired by the famous Hingle McCringleberry sketch on Key & Peele. In that sketch, a rookie receiver named Hingle McCringleberry picks up excessive celebration penalties for “three pumps,” when the rule book says celebrations may only have two pumps.

After last week’s game, Ngakoue said he didn’t realize his pelvic thrusts would be viewed as an obscene gesture, and therefore a penalty.

“I did not know that would be a penalty, but you know, it is what it is. You learn from it, and you got to move forward,” he said.

Asked if he’ll have to come up with a new celebration, Ngakoue said he doesn’t need to because he already has several in the hopper.

“No man, I got celebration for days coming, that was just one,” he said.

Stay tuned for Ngakoue’s next celebration, and perhaps his next fine.