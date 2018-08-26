Adam Gase sees “room for improvement” in his backup quarterbacks

AP

Jon Gruden may not know whether his backup quarterback is on the Oakland roster, but Adam Gase has been consistent and clear in his position that, behind Ryan Tannehill in Miami, the options will be David Fales and Brock Osweiler, with the specific order to still be determined. (They continue to be listed as co-second stringers on the depth chart.)

Never mind the calls for a Teddy Bridgewater trade or the general plea for someone/anyone other than the unfortunately (or maybe aptly) named Fales and the far fallen fledging star in Osweiler. Gase hasn’t wavered.

“I think there’s room for improvement for sure,” Gase said of his No. 2 and No. 3 (or No. 3 and No. 2) after Saturday night’s loss to the Ravens, “but it’s hard to put it all on them when you get the ball and you’re not expecting it or we’re not blocking the guys. That’s why it’s hard to evaluate quarterbacks sometimes in preseason games and you have to use all your practice time and what you know about guys’ history, and that’s what makes it tough to evaluate them sometimes.”

Fales completed five of 10 passes for 63 yards and an interception. Osweiler completed five of seven for only 23 yards and an interception. So what did Gase learn about his candidates to be the understudy to Tannehill?

“I think Brock’s temper is better than it used to be, because I understand why he was frustrated,” Gase said. “He took a couple shots there. It’s not on him.”

Although Osweiler was sacked three times by the Ravens, absolving him of blame is a charitable gesture from Gase, who continues to seem to be determined to love the ones he’s with, which possibly means that, all things considered, there’s not really anyone else out there he loves.