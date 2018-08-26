Andrew Luck: I feel way more confident

AP

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck opened the preseason with everyone wondering about how he would play after missing all of last season with a right shoulder injury and closed it on Saturday by throwing his first touchdown since the end of the 2016 season.

Luck hit tight end Eric Ebron for a 15-yard score in the second quarter and then headed to the bench for the rest of the night. He won’t play in the preseason finale this week, so he’ll next be on the field against the Bengals in Week One of the regular season.

Luck was 8-of-10 for 90 yards and a touchdown, gained 27 yards on the ground and got up after taking hits while showing no signs of discomfort. He gave the night and the preseason a positive review when the game was over.

“I’m not going to lie to you guys, I actually feel good and strong,” Luck said, via the Indianapolis Star. “My shoulder felt alive. I was a little happier with where the ball went when I threw it. A little bit more of a sense, ‘I wanna back-shoulder this to Ryan [Grant] on the sideline. Good. It ended up where I wanted it to.’ I keep feeling and seeing improvement. … I feel way more confident. I feel like I’ve proven [a lot] to myself.”

Other questions about the Colts remain, including the health of the offensive line and the overall state of the defense. The preseason answered the big ones about their quarterback, though.