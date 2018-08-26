Bears cut Earl Watford after being unable to trade him

Getty Images

The Bears announced they have released offensive lineman Earl Watford.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that the Bears tried without luck to trade Watford over the weekend.

Watford, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Bears in the offseason.

A fourth-round pick of Arizona in 2013, he played out his rookie contract before signing with the Jaguars in the 2017 offseason. Jacksonville cut Watford out of the preseason, and he later returned to the Cardinals.

He started 22 games with the Cardinals, including 10 last season.