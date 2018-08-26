Bills fans give Andy Dalton a standing ovation in pregame warmups

AP

Bills fans had waited more than seven months to thank Andy Dalton, and in a rare scene Sunday, they rose to their feet in unison and cheered the Bengals quarterback as he came onto the field for pregame warmups.

Dalton, of course, threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-12 in the final minute to beat the Ravens on New Year’s Eve, sending the Bills to the playoffs. Bills fans were so grateful to see a 17-season playoff drought end that 17,000 donors gave $450,000 to Dalton’s foundation.

Dalton, the last player out of the tunnel, recorded a video message to Bills fans that played as he took the field.

Some of the funds from Bills fans have gone back to Western New York, with Dalton’s wife, Jordan, presenting tablets to the pediatric ward of the Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo this weekend. Andy Dalton even made a surprise visit.

Bills fans likely weren’t as happy with Dalton once the game began as his first pass went for a 57-yard touchdown pass to John Ross.