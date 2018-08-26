Carson Wentz still not cleared for contact

Posted by Mike Florio on August 26, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
AP

The Eagles open the regular season in 11 days. And there’s still a very real chance that quarterback Carson Wentz won’t be ready to play.

Coach Doug Pederson said Sunday that Wentz still hasn’t been cleared for contact, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wentz rejoined 11-on-11 drills a week ago, but quarterbacks are insulated from contact (in theory) during practice. But as Wentz continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last December, the Eagles (more specifically, their doctors) have not yet reached the point where they’re comfortable letting Wentz face live contact.

Eagles fans may be getting more and more nervous about the prospect of starting the season without Wentz, given the extent to which Nick Foles has struggled during the preseason. And perhaps that external doubt will be the kick Foles needs to rediscovery the magic from January that carried the team to a Super Bowl win.

However it plays out, don’t expect the Eagles to advertise any earlier than necessary who will play when the Falcons return to town on September 6. While it’s always better to have no questions about whether the starting quarterback will play, the Eagles should be happy that they have an organic, legitimate way to keep the Falcons in the dark about who they’ll be facing.

21 responses to “Carson Wentz still not cleared for contact

  2. This team just like seattle, saints and greenbay turning right back into that giant pumpkin, Cinderella story O V E R.
    But hey at least your having fun right, thats all that matters.

  4. What will the Philadelphia (Social Justice Black Lives Matters Anti-White Male) Eagles gonna do now?

  5. He’ll be cleared when he’s ready to be cleared. Til then the Super Bowl World Champs will proceed with Nick Foles and a game plan that he can successfully perform. No worries, we have a top 3 defense, with JP a top 3 o line and plenty of weapons. Time to repeat. FLY EAGLES FLY!!!

  8. All the so called experts out there, 5 offensive starters plus key backups in Clement and Sproles haven’t played this offseason but will be ready for the 6th. The Defense looks great….Eagles will easily win 11 games this season.

  9. calizcowboyz says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    This team just like seattle, saints and greenbay turning right back into that giant pumpkin, Cinderella story O V E R.
    But hey at least your having fun right, thats all that matters.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    This comes from a fan of a team who hasn’t won since George H Bush was in office….the VCR copy of the last superbowl for the Cowgirls is very dusty!!

  11. Check my posts, I’ve been warning this for many months. And the typical recovery year may be overly optimistic because it wasn’t just an ACL it was also an LCL & IT, which also means he may never be as good a scrambler again and that knee will always be a significant weakpoint. I was right about both Luck and Flacco and this is true too – and Eagles knew it which is why they kept Foles when he was at the peak of his trade value.

  12. Sadly the owner of the world champion Philadelphia Eagles isn’t a doctor like in Dallas, and he can’t give medical updates and analysis whenever he sees a microphone. So, we’ll just have to wait til he is cleared.

  delawarefootballfan says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:51 pm
    calizcowboyz says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    This team just like seattle, saints and greenbay turning right back into that giant pumpkin, Cinderella story O V E R.
    But hey at least your having fun right, thats all that matters.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    This comes from a fan of a team who hasn’t won since George H Bush was in office….the VCR copy of the last superbowl for the Cowgirls is very dusty!!

    This coming from a team that has FIVE rings in less then 50 years. Unlike the eagles ONE ring in 57 years.
    vcr championships > Haley’s comet championships. We went to the playoffs in 2014 and 2016, we have a top 10 defense we are, have, and will be relevant for the next 12 years P E R I O D !

  15. Aw, tiny3rdleg, you sound really sad about the eagles & their players actually caring about this country. You should move to Russia with your lying cheat of a president, people like you 2 would fit in better where freedom is limited.

  A top 10 defense?!?! HAHAHA uh oh, you made the playoffs, how many playoff games did ya win? The fan base is the only relevant part to the cowgirls like I said before, mainly because of how delusional you are. Relevant for the next 12 years lol more likely to be searching for a QB who can complete passes more than 5 yards consistently over those 12 years…period!

  17. Nick Foles has more playoff wins than any cowboys QB since Troy Aikman, better hold on to those pre 2000s SB wins tightly & whip out the VHS player if you want to see the cowboys succeed in anything any time soon. You wouldn’t have to hold on to the past so tight if you thought you had a bright future

  18. Calizcowboyz, let’s break down your team now. Garbage qb who can’t take control and lead his team when they need him to. Idiot rb who can’t be counted on. Your best wr is probably beasely who would be 4th on the eagles depth chart. Your te’s wouldn’t even make the eagles practice squad. No depth at offensive line. D linemen annually missing games due to steroid and drug suspensions. Linebackers who are constantly injured. Corners whose cover skills aren’t even good enough to play safety so they have to keep switching them around because thwy don’t wanna admit they’re a draft busy. A coach who is garbage and just claps all the time and is just jerry’s puppet. Good luck with that mess over there. Your team sucks.

  20. It’s amazing how the desired narrative to tear down success always replaces any integrity or honesty with the media. Not once in all these “the sky is falling” stories about Nick Foles has it been mentioned that most of his starting weapons have not played and even more important the offense that he thrived in (RPO heavy) has not been used in the pre-season with him at QB.

    Now all of a sudden the Browns defense is the ’85 Bears because they shut out Foles and his 3rd stringers for a half who were playing a vanilla pre-season offense. As I said in a prior comment, we never learn even after watching pre-season football for all these years. The “juggernauts” that go 4-0 during pre-season end up stinking and the 0-4 to 2-2 teams who were supposed to be top teams end up being the top teams we all thought they were and we then laugh off the irrelevant pre-season results as always.

    Nick Foles AND Carson Wentz will be just fine. You know those Cleveland players were all hyped up to judge themselves against the champs. The Eagles players were going half steam just trying to make it to the regular season without getting hurt. I’m sincerely rooting for teams like Cleveland to do well this year but the seriousness with which people have taken that 5-0 game is ridiculous.

  calizcowboyz says:
    August 26, 2018 at 12:41 pm
    This team just like seattle, saints and greenbay turning right back into that giant pumpkin, Cinderella story O V E R.
    But hey at least your having fun right, thats all that matters.

    17 23 Rate This
    ——————————–

    The Seahawks are 41-22-1 with 4 playoff wins since their Super Bowl win (4 seasons)
    The Packers are 73-38 with 5 playoff wins since their Super Bowl (7 seasons)
    The Saints are 74-54 with 3 playoff wins since their Super Bowl (8 seasons)

    The Cowboys are 174-168 with 3* playoff wins since their Super Bowl (22 seasons)
    The * is obviously for the party bus refs picking up the flag vs. Detroit.

    The 3 teams you pathetically failed at trolling have played in 6 combined Super Bowls and 10 NFCCGs since the Cowboys last played in an NFCCG or a Super Bowl.

