Carson Wentz still not cleared for contact

The Eagles open the regular season in 11 days. And there’s still a very real chance that quarterback Carson Wentz won’t be ready to play.

Coach Doug Pederson said Sunday that Wentz still hasn’t been cleared for contact, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wentz rejoined 11-on-11 drills a week ago, but quarterbacks are insulated from contact (in theory) during practice. But as Wentz continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last December, the Eagles (more specifically, their doctors) have not yet reached the point where they’re comfortable letting Wentz face live contact.

Eagles fans may be getting more and more nervous about the prospect of starting the season without Wentz, given the extent to which Nick Foles has struggled during the preseason. And perhaps that external doubt will be the kick Foles needs to rediscovery the magic from January that carried the team to a Super Bowl win.

However it plays out, don’t expect the Eagles to advertise any earlier than necessary who will play when the Falcons return to town on September 6. While it’s always better to have no questions about whether the starting quarterback will play, the Eagles should be happy that they have an organic, legitimate way to keep the Falcons in the dark about who they’ll be facing.