Colts, Packers swap defensive players

With teams facing the impending reality that rosters will drop from 90 to 53, now is the time to turn potential trash (all due respect) into treasure.

The Colts have sent linebacker Antonio Morrison to the Packers, for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (pictured).

Morrison was a fourth-round pick in 2016, making him another former Ryan Grigson draft pick who is out the door. Appearing in 31 regular-season games, Morrison started 19 times. With Jake Ryan on injured reserve, the Packers need help at inside linebacker.

Pipkins joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he made the opening-day roster. He appeared in 12 games with one start last season.