Cordy Glenn injures shoulder

Getty Images

Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn injured his right shoulder and will not return, the team announced.

Glenn remained in his uniform on the sideline. That was the good news. The bad news is Glenn missed 10 games with injuries last season and five in 2016 while with the Bills.

The Bengals traded for Glenn during the draft, essentially giving up on former first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi replaced Glenn in the first half Sunday after Glenn’s injury.

Ogbuehi gave up eight sacks in 14 games — 13 of them starts — last season, according to STATS, Inc.

Not long after Ogbuehi entered the game, quarterback Andy Dalton exited. Dalton finished 11-of-16 for 180 yards and two touchdowns, appearing ready for the season.