D.J. Foster carted off with knee injury

AP

Cardinals running back D.J. Foster was carted off with a knee injury.

Foster was injured while covering a kickoff in the first quarter. The Cardinals list him as the third-string running back behind David Johnson and Chase Edmonds.

Team medical personnel immediately signaled for a cart after reaching Foster, and he limped onto the cart. Foster buried his head in his hands as the cart took him to the X-ray room.

Foster played 138 offensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps last season.

The Cardinals also have T.J. Logan and Sherman Badie at the position.