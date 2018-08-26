Denzel Ward’s back spasms caused by “stupid” way he tackles

AP

Gregg Williams hopes Denzel Ward has learned his lesson. The Browns defensive coordinator blamed Ward’s back spasms on the rookie cornerback’s “stupid” tackling technique.

“I was glad to hear [it wasn’t serious], and maybe he’ll finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the way he’s trying to tackle and tackle the way I tell him to tackle and he won’t get hurt,” Williams said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Ward tried to wrap up Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and take him to the ground after a 7-yard catch last week. Instead, Ward twisted his back.

He has returned to practice after tests revealed no structural damage to his back.

“I think this was a good enough shock that maybe he thinks that I might know what I’m talking about,” Williams said.

Williams wanted Ward to cut Ertz instead of having “a 290-pound man running over his face.”

In the four months since the Browns drafted him, the No. 4 overall choice already has missed time with hip flexor and ankle injuries. Williams didn’t mince words.

“I’m not a doctor. I’m not a trainer,” Williams said. “He needs to make sure he’s doing all the things he needs to do to stay on the field. Otherwise, hey, he’s not a football player.”