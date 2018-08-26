Elijah McGuire won’t be ready for season opener

Getty Images

Jets running back Elijah McGuire needs more time to return from a foot injury.

With McGuire not ready to play in the season opener against the Lions, Jets coach Todd Bowles said McGuire could start the season on short-term injured reserve, Ralph Vacchianno of SUNY reports.

Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell led the Jets’ rushing attack early in Friday’s preseason game against the Giants. Powell had 10 carries for 24 yards, scoring on a 10-yard run, and Crowell ran four times for 6 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards.

McGuire had 88 carries for 315 yards and a touchdown last season as a rookie. He also added 17 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown.