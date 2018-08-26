Hue Jackson indicates Baker Mayfield is the Browns’ No. 2 quarterback

AP

Hue Jackson apparently has made a “heck of a decision.” The Browns coach, who recently said he would have a “heck of a decision” to make if Tyrod Taylor were injured early in the season, indicted with his actions and then his words that Baker Mayfield is the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

Taylor left Thursday’s game against the Eagles with a left hand injury, and Mayfield replaced him. The No. 1 overall pick finished the game 8-of-12 for 76 yards and an interception.

“I think that I already proved who [the backup quarterback] is,” Jackson said Sunday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It’s Baker. Baker is there. We haven’t played a regular-season game yet, so we will see how that all unfolds. I feel good about the things that Baker went in and did in the game.”

Jackson caught himself, apparently realizing he hadn’t told Drew Stanton or the rest of the team yet.

“I pretty much have my mind made up on where that is,” Jackson said. “I haven’t set it officially so you guys can write it. I like to tell my team first before I make those decisions on what we’re doing. We will kind of go from there.”

Mayfield will play Thursday night in the preseason finale.