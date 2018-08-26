J.J. Watt felt good in first game action since October

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt felt good about a lot of things on Saturday, including the fact that he was able to leave the field under his own power.

Watt’s last game action did not end that way. He broke his leg against the Chiefs last October and did not make another appearance in a game until facing the Rams on Saturday. It was just three series of work mostly against backups as the Rams sat Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and others, but it checked the boxes that Watt wanted to check before the regular season.

“I wanted to get in on tackling, I wanted to have to pop back up, get back to the huddle, play another play, go off to the sideline, get a series and get another series,” Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle. “You just want to get those little intricacies of the game that you don’t get in practice so that the first time you’re seeing it is not New England. I’m glad we got that in. It felt good.”

Watt has only played eight games over the last two seasons, so the hope in Houston is that the good feelings extend all the way through the regular season.