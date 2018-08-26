Jesse James back injury has Ben Roethlisberger regretting inaccuracy

AP

Jesse James became the latest Steelers tight end to go down with an injury on Saturday.

James left the team’s game against the Titans with a back contusion after getting hit while going up to get a Ben Roethlisberger pass in the second quarter of the game. The severity of the injury wasn’t known at the end of the night, but the quarterback did know that he felt regret about missing his spot with the pass.

“I was most disappointed throwing to him,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve had some good connections in the past. That’s on me. He was in the right spots. I was sailing [the football] a little bit. It’s one of those things where you see a big target and relax and don’t think about the pinpoint accuracy. I need to do that, and I hate that he got hit because of a pass I threw tonight.”

The Steelers are without Vance McDonald due to a foot injury and Xavier Grimble had hand surgery, so the team’s top three tight ends are all nicked up at the moment.