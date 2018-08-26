Jets cut Lucky Whitehead, sign John Wolford

AP

The Jets have added a quarterback to the roster with the final preseason game of the summer on Thursday.

John Wolford tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp and his arrival to the roster now likely signals that Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown will be making cameo appearances if they play at all against the Eagles.

Wolford was a four-year starter at Wake Forest and led the ACC last year with 29 passing touchdowns.

They made room for Wolford by waiving wide receiver Lucky Whitehead with an injury designation. Whitehead had three punt returns for 19 yards and one kickoff return for 20 yards in the second preseason game, but did not play against the Giants on Friday.