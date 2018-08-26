Jon Gruden doesn’t know if backup QB is on Raiders roster

Getty Images

The Raiders know who their starting quarterback is, but the offseason program, training camp and three preseason games haven’t given them a clear answer on who will be backing him up in Week One.

Connor Cook and EJ Manuel have been competing for the job, but head coach Jon Gruden didn’t come close to naming a winner on Friday. Gruden was asked if the team’s backup quarterback is on the roster and the coach left the door open to bringing in someone else.

“I don’t know,” Gruden said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’re going to continue to work, continue to see who’s available. I thought there were some good moments tonight and there were some moments tonight that weren’t good. It’s been too inconsistent. But I’m not going to say much more tonight until I see the tape. We’re going to continue to evaluate it.”

Cook came into Friday’s game ahead of Manuel and went 6-of-15 for 72 yards and an interception. Manuel, who started one game while Derek Carr was out with a back injury last year, was 8-of-12 for 87 yards. He fumbled twice and the Packers recovered one of them.

Film from Friday and this week’s preseason finale should clarify the picture for Gruden. We’ll see if that means they stand pat or if they spend the hours before the cut to 53 players working the phones to acquire someone they think is better suited to the task.