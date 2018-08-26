Josh Allen leaves after banging his head on turf

AP

Bills quarterback Josh Allen came out of Sunday’s preseason game late in the first half for a concussion check.

Allen, who started against the Bengals, banged his head hard on the turf after a hit by Carlos Dunlap. He got up holding his head, but still stayed in one play — a handoff — before officials stopped the game to get Allen a concussion check.

Allen headed to the locker room a few plays before his teammates did for halftime. Nathan Peterman replaced him.

Allen completed only 6 of 12 passes for 34 yards but got no help from his offensive line. He was sacked five times and hit three others as the Bills finished with minus-5 net passing yards in the first half.

Officials cited right guard John Miller for two false starts and a leg-whip, and Marshall Newhouse had a holding penalty.

UPDATE 5:50 P.M. ET: Allen was cleared of a concussion and returned to the sideline for the second half.