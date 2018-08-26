Kavon Frazier injures shoulder

Getty Images

The Cowboys took yet another hit at safety, making them even more desperate for help at the position.

Kavon Frazier headed to the locker room for X-rays on his left shoulder after being injured in the first quarter.

Frazier, who missed some time in training camp with a minor knee injury, played 221 defensive snaps and 261 on special teams a year ago.

He started for Xavier Woods at free safety in Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cardinals, with Woods still nursing a hamstring injury that has his availability for the start of the season in doubt.

Rookie Tyree Robinson took Frazier’s place.

In case the Cowboys needed reminding, Earl Thomas remains a Seahawks’ holdout.