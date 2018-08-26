Kayvon Webster visiting Texans Sunday

Getty Images

Word last week was that cornerback Kayvon Webster was going to take visits with a handful of teams and one of them is taking place on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Webster is meeting with the Texans. Schefter reported last week that the Bills and Lions were also set to visit with Webster.

Webster started 11 games for the Rams last season, but a torn Achilles brought his season to an early end. Webster, who came to the Rams as a free agent after four years with the Broncos, was released in April.

Johnathan Joseph, Kevin Johnson and Aaron Colvin top the depth chart at cornerback for the Texans.