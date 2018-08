Getty Images

A Madden NFL video game tournament has become the site of our nation’s latest mass shooting.

According to WJXT-TV, at least 11 have been shot and at least four have died at a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida. Via CNN, the shooting occurred during a Madden tournament.

In a video of the tournament posted on social media, the sound of shots being fired plainly can be heard.

We will provide updates as this story unfolds.