Matt Nagy on sitting starters: 25-30 snaps won’t sway Week One result

AP

Because they took part in the Hall of Fame Game, Saturday’s game against the Chiefs wasn’t the third of the preseason for the Bears but it was still the week that many teams use as a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season.

The Bears went a different way. Head coach Matt Nagy sat most of the team’s starters, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and said after the game that he felt the 2,000 snaps they’ve already taken over the course of the offseason matter more than any snaps they didn’t take against Kansas City.

“We’re just at the spot right now where we’re lucky to be where we’re at,” Nagy said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I love the growth as a team and as a family. I feel strong that when we go into Week 1 that those 25-30 plays aren’t going to sway [the Green Bay game] one way or the other. It’s really not. If we win that game against Green Bay, trust me, it wasn’t because we didn’t play those 25. If we lose it, same thing, I promise you that.”

That may be the case, but Nagy’s sure to hear questions about his approach should the Bears get off to a slow start in the regular season.