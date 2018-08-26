NFL expresses shock and sadness over shooting at Madden tournament

Getty Images

The latest mass murder in a nation where this specific type of violence has become too commonplace happened on Sunday in Jacksonville, with a shooting at a Madden video game tournament. Four have died and at least 10 others were injured in the incident, reportedly carried out by a player who had lost during the competition.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville,” the NFL said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all those affected. We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement.”

“It’s impossible to comprehend today’s news,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “I’m heartbroken for the families and friends of the victims and can only express my deepest condolences as we try to understand why and how this can happen, not only here, but anywhere.

“What I can say is I know today what lifelong Jacksonville residents have known forever — we are resilient, compassionate and remarkably supportive of our neighbors and friends, particularly in the most trying occasions. This tragedy will ask the best of us all, but I know how we will respond.”

Like every other mass shooting, a short-term search for answers and solutions will commence. And then the news cycle will transition to something else, and we’ll collectively forget about the various challenges presented by mass shootings until the next one inevitably happens.