Posted by Mike Florio on August 26, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
There’s a rumor making the rounds that a deal between the Giants and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is done. But it’s not quite done yet.

Word is that Beckham is privately claiming that a new contract is in place. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the deal is close but not done.

The Giants and Beckham seem to be targeting Week One for a new contract. Several weeks ago, competing reports emerged regarding whether the Giants are willing to make Beckham the highest paid receiver in the league, with characterizations of the team’s offer hinging on the “new money” fiction.

Whatever the dollars he wants (and he has said he wants more than $20 million per year), it’s looking like the Giants may have finally made Beckham an offer he can’t refuse.

6 responses to “OBJ deal close, but not done

  1. The Giants will regret this for years to come. OBJ is still an immature child in a man’s body. Once he gets the big payday his effort will drop off and immature tantrums will increase. His talent doesn’t make up for his immaturity.

  3. People who say that Odell will suddenly slack off once he signs obviously dont watch him play or read what his team mates have to say about him in terms of his dedication to being the best. He’s going to be 26 in 3 months and if you have actually paid attention over the last 3-4 months you would know that he has certainly started to mature. The coaches love him and the players love him….thats all that matters

    The Giants will regret this for years to come. OBJ is still an immature child in a man's body. Once he gets the big payday his effort will drop off and immature tantrums will increase. His talent doesn't make up for his immaturity.
    Well, that should make you happy then. Patriots fans will ALWAYS hate the Giants and anything connected to them. Wonder why?

    18-1.

  6. I take statements about how his teammates live him with a grain of salt. In recent years the Giants have had losing players. Maybe being loved by them isn’t a good barometer of anything.

