OBJ deal close, but not done

Getty Images

There’s a rumor making the rounds that a deal between the Giants and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is done. But it’s not quite done yet.

Word is that Beckham is privately claiming that a new contract is in place. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the deal is close but not done.

The Giants and Beckham seem to be targeting Week One for a new contract. Several weeks ago, competing reports emerged regarding whether the Giants are willing to make Beckham the highest paid receiver in the league, with characterizations of the team’s offer hinging on the “new money” fiction.

Whatever the dollars he wants (and he has said he wants more than $20 million per year), it’s looking like the Giants may have finally made Beckham an offer he can’t refuse.