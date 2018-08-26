Officials called fewer helmet penalties last week

Getty Images

Two significant developments related to the NFL’s new helmet rule took place last week: First, the league announced that “inadvertent” hits wouldn’t be penalized. And then, the officials called fewer penalties.

In the 14 games that took place over the three days following the league’s announcement that “inadvertent” hits wouldn’t be penalized, there were only nine penalties called under the new “lowering the helmet” rule. That’s 0.6 penalties per game. In the previous 33 preseason games, there had been 51 helmet penalties. That’s 1.5 per game.

A sample size of 14 games isn’t enough to draw any major conclusions, but the officials may be getting the message from the league office that on close calls, they should keep their flags in their pockets.

The league’s decision to tell officials not to call “inadvertent” hits may alter this new helmet rule enough to make it a rather minor rule change, rather than the major change it appeared to be.