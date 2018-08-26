Pacman Jones signs with Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos could use some help at defensive back and in the return game. Coincidentally, Pacman Jones could use a job.

Per a league source, the Broncos have signed Jones.

A top-10 pick of the Titans 13 years ago, Jones has finished an eight-year run with the Bengals. The move reunites Jones with Broncos coach Vance Joseph, who coached defensive backs in Cincinnati in 2014 and 2015.

Jones, suspended for all of the 2007 season due to multiple violations of the Personal Conduct Policy, has rebounded to have a solid career. At a time when many thought that career had ended, he at least for now is back in the game.