Pat Elflein won’t practice this week

Getty Images

The Vikings got a couple of offensive linemen back on the field last week, but center Pat Elflein remained on the sidelines.

That will be the case this week as well. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Sunday that Elflein, who has dealt with shoulder and ankle injuries this offseason, will not practice this week and will not play in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday.

“He’s going to practice when he’s ready to,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “I don’t know when that’s going to be.”

Zimmer may not know exactly when Elflein will practice, but he doesn’t expect Elflein to miss a lot of regular season time. Zimmer said Elflein is unlikely to remain on the physically unable to perform list into the regular season. If he did remain on the list, he would be ineligible to play in the first six weeks of the year.