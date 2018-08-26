Ravens to be without Willie Henry for a few weeks

Getty Images

The Ravens will be down a defensive lineman for the next few weeks.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced after Saturday’s game that Willie Henry had surgery to repair an umbilical hernia.

“It’s not football related, but maybe had been there and just kind of opened up on him a little bit. He had surgery for that, so he’ll be a few weeks,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website.

Henry, a 2016 fourth-round pick, made three starts for the Ravens last season and played on over 54 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks on the year.

Henry’s teammate at the University of Michigan Chris Wormley and seventh-round pick Zach Sieler could see more playing time with Henry out of the linuep.