Report: Patriots to release Eddie Pleasant

The Patriots are releasing veteran safety Eddie Pleasant, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

New England signed him on July 24 after six years with the Texans.

Jordan Richards played 35 snaps in Friday’s preseason game against the Panthers and Pleasant played five. Pleasant also was behind Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon and Nate Ebner on the depth chart.

Pleasant joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He made only one start in his 78 appearances for Houston and made three interceptions, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble while also making regular appearances on special teams.