Saquon Barkley fully participates in practice, finally

AP

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been dealing with a hamstring injury, missing so much time that it became worrisome for the team’s what-me-worry? starting quarterback.

Alfred E. Manning can stop worrying.

Via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Barkley fully participated in practice for the first time since August 13, when a hamstring problem began to limit his ability to prepare for his rookie season.

“[H]e’s a rookie and missing some valuable time,” Eli Manning recently said. “So I know he’s getting mental reps. It’s different than practice reps; it’s different than game reps. Hopefully he can get back soon.”

As of today, Barkley is back. With two weeks to get ready for a visit from the Jaguars and the official debut of the second overall pick in the 2018 draft.