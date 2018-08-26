Seahawks sign Daniel Marx, waive Tanner McEvoy

Getty Images

The Seahawks announced the signing of fullback Daniel Marx. To make room, they waived third-year receiver Tanner McEvoy.

Marx originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford. Atlanta cut him late last month.

He played 14 games last year for the Cardinal, clearing the way for running back Bryce Love, who ran for 2,118 yards.

McEvoy, a former safety, running back, quarterback and receiver at Wisconsin, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He became one of the Seahawks’ core special teams players last season, playing 55.4 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

McEvoy made 14 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons in Seattle.