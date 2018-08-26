Seahawks waive Tanner McEvoy

Getty Images

The Seahawks have parted ways with wide receiver Tanner McEvoy.

The team announced on Sunday that McEvoy has been placed on waivers. Fullback Daniel Marx was signed in a corresponding move.

McEvoy made the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and played in 29 games for the team over the last two seasons. McEvoy caught 14 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in those games and also saw a lot of time on special teams for Seattle.

Marx helped clear holes for Bryce Love at Stanford last season and only handled the ball four times in 14 games. He spent time with the Falcons this offseason.