Sunday morning one-liners

Bills QB Josh Allen has a big opportunity on Sunday.

Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso wound up on the wrong sideline during Saturday’s game.

The Patriots gave Jason McCourty some time at safety.

Jets WR Quincy Enunwa played his first game in more than a year on Friday night.

How will Lamar Jackson‘s play on Saturday impact Robert Griffin III‘s chances of making the Ravens?

Bengals DE Carl Lawson hopes to show off his sack dances often this season.

Said Browns coach Hue Jackson of CB Denzel Ward, “The thing with him will be durability. He’s going to have to be out there on the field competing and playing, because when he’s out there, it makes us a better football team.”

The Steelers are looking for ways to generate consistent pass rush.

Texans T Martinas Rankin went from the PUP list to the lineup over the course of a week.

A negative review of the Colts’ work in their third preseason game.

Which of his team’s uniforms does Jaguars owner Shad Khan prefer?

Saturday wasn’t a good day for the Titans offense.

FB Andy Janovich‘s blocking drew notice during Friday’s Broncos game.

Chiefs RB Spencer Ware played in a game for the first time since hurting his knee last summer.

Chargers S Derwin James came up with an interception on Saturday.

Thirteen preseason snaps are all Raiders QB Derek Carr will get this year.

Which Cowboys roster spots remain up for grabs?

The Giants may have QB Eli Manning on the move this season.

Should there be concerns about the Eagles based on the preseason?

Keeping QB Alex Smith healthy trumped other concerns for Washington in the preseason.

WR Kevin White was among the Bears backups to play well on Saturday.

Assessing what to make of the Lions preseason outings.

The Packers’ rookie cornerbacks have shown confidence.

Will WR Chad Beebe stick with the Vikings?

Falcons QB Matt Ryan feels good about where the team is right now.

The Panthers liked what their rookie defensive backs did on Friday.

Saints rookie DE Marcus Davenport started fast on Saturday night.

It will be a while before Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston is back in game action.

Previewing the Cardinals’ Sunday matchup with the Cowboys.

Rams DT Ndamukong Suh made an impact in his brief appearance on Saturday.

RB Alfred Morris did his best to make the 49ers roster.

Projecting the Seahawks’ 53-man roster after three preseason games.