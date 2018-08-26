Texans sign Kayvon Webster

Getty Images

Cornerback Kayvon Webster reportedly had three visits lined up with teams, but he won’t be heading anywhere other than Houston.

Webster was in town to meet with the Texans on Sunday and he’ll stay there as a new member of the team. PFT has learned, via a league source, that Webster has signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the team.

Johnathan Joseph, Kevin Johnson and Aaron Colvin fronted the cornerback group in Houston before Webster’s arrival.

Webster tore his Achilles late last season. He had started 11 games for the Rams before getting hurt and spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos, so this will be the first time since 2014 that he’s played for a defensive coordinator other than Wade Phillips.