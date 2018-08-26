Titans activate Rishard Matthews, place Michael Campanaro on IR

AP

One Titans receiver was deemed healthy enough to play on Sunday while another was taken off the active roster because of an injury.

The Titans announced that Rishard Matthews has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Indications late last week were that Matthews was set to start working with the rest of the team after having knee surgery in early August.

While he wasn’t yet cleared to play, Matthews was well enough to sign a contract extension through the 2019 season last week.

In addition to activating Matthews, the Titans announced that wide receiver Michael Campanaro has been placed on injured reserve. Campanaro, who signed with the team after four years in Baltimore, has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury and did not appear in any of the team’s preseason games.