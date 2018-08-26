Todd Bowles has “good idea” who his starting quarterback will be

AP

The Jets haven’t announced a starting quarterback for Week One. But a decision is coming, and the team’s head coach seems to be leaning in one specific direction. Even if he’s not revealing his lean.

“As coaches, we’ll meet on it and we’ll keep meeting on it,” Bowles told reporters on Sunday. “I have my ideas in my head, which I will keep to myself at this point. But I have a good idea.”

Bowles added that he’s not struggling with the decision, and that he’ll listen to his assistant coaches before making a final decision.

“I don’t think it happens in a week,” Bowles said. “It happens throughout the course of spring and summer. I always get their opinions. This is not a state of the union meeting-type of thing. I think they have a feel for where I am from a coaching standpoint. You tell the players when you tell the players, and you kind of go from there. It’s a little bit of a [double]-edged sword. It’s good that the players know when they know, but they haven’t been told anything for the record.”

They likely haven’t been told anything not for the record, either. But it’s coming soon. In little more than a week, preparations will commence in earnest (and in New Jersey) for the Week One game against the Lions, and one of the three quarterbacks will be taking the first-team reps in practice: Sam Darnold, Josh McCown, or Teddy Bridgewater.