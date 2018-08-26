Washington signs Connor Jessop

Getty Images

Washington announced it signed quarterback Connor Jessop on Sunday. The team waived receiver Allenzae Staggers in a corresponding move.

Jessup went undrafted out of Shepherd this spring. He had a tryout with Washington at the team’s rookie minicamp in May but didn’t earn a contract.

In his final college season, Jessup threw for 3,532 yards with 40 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Staggers went undrafted out of Southern Mississippi. He signed with Washington a few weeks ago.

Staggers made 107 receptions for 1,636 yards and 12 touchdowns in his two-year college career.