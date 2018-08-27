Adam Jones insists he’s smarter on the field and off, having learned from his mistakes

Getty Images

The Titans made Adam Jones a first-round pick in 2005. They drafted the cornerback because of his athletic ability, but his athletic ability is not what has kept him in the league.

Jones joined the fourth team in a lengthy career, practicing for the first time with the Broncos on Monday.

“I’m playing a lot smarter now,” Jones said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “When I was young, I played with all athletic ability. Now, I pretty much know everything about the game. I can tell you from splits what routes we’re going to get. I can tell you if it’s I-formation or if it’s max protection. If you release outside, you’re only going to get two routes — a comeback and a go. Those things come with time and learning the game. But I would say that my mental part of the game has improved, and that’s what’s keeping me playing now.”

Jones insists he is smarter off the field, too, after multiple legal run-ins and league suspensions. While saying “the past is the past,” Jones isn’t shy about sharing his story.

“God has blessed me with so many opportunities,” Jones said. “I’m one of the ones that doesn’t mind telling kids and people about my story and the mistakes I’ve made. I don’t have a shield. My life is a glass life. There’s nothing I’m hiding from anybody. I have three beautiful kids. That’s what life is about for me now.

“I’m about to turn 35 and the best thing I can do right now is at least win a playoff game, you know? At least. I haven’t won a playoff game, and I’ve been in the league 12 years. So I’m just trying to win a playoff game and help these guys as much as I can. We have a talented group of guys here in the backfield and all around the team. I’m not here to try to take any shine. I promise you guys that. I’m here to help and lead in the best way I can.”