Andrew Luck has a “minor” foot injury

AP

Frank Reich opened his Monday press conference with unexpected news: Andrew Luck has a foot injury. Reich, though, insists it is not headline news.

Reich termed it “minor” and said the quarterback would play this week if it was the regular season, per Mike Chappell of Fox59/CBS4.

Luck, who was injured on a sack in Saturday’s preseason game against the 49ers, missed practice Monday. He will return to practice Tuesday if his foot has improved in the morning.

He would not have played in Thursday’s preseason finale anyway, so Luck will have two weeks to get his foot back to 100 percent.

Luck, of course, missed all of last season with a right shoulder injury that had all of Colts Nation fretting his future. But he threw a touchdown pass against the 49ers in beginning to look like the old Andrew Luck.